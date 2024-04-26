Bengals take Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims at No. 18

The Bengals hope they’ve found an offensive tackle who can keep Joe Burrow upright.

With the 18th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected George tackle Amarius Mims.

Mims never allowed a sack in his college career and should be able to make an immediate impact in Cincinnati, where keeping Burrow healthy is Job One.

In a good draft for offensive tackles, Mims is the fifth one off the board. Highly drafted offensive tackles are often ready to start as rookies, and Mims is another one who looks like a rookie who can make a difference in his first year in the NFL.