Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Bengals take Myles Murphy at No. 28

  
Published April 27, 2023 07:33 PM
April 26, 2023 12:22 PM
Chris Simms, Jay Croucher, and Ahmed Fareed discuss the latest odds and prop bets for major prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bengals added a defensive piece with their first pick of the 2023 draft.

The team took edge rusher Myles Murphy off the board with the 28th overall pick.

Murphy broke into the Clemson lineup as a freshman with four sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He added 13.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss over his final two seasons with the Tigers.

The Bengals will be hoping that he continues to provided pass rush at the professional level because making playoff runs in the AFC is going to take beating several teams with good quarterbacks in the coming years.

Cincinnati is set to pick at No. 62 and No 90 on the second day of the draft.