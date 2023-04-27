Bengals take Myles Murphy at No. 28

The Bengals added a defensive piece with their first pick of the 2023 draft.

The team took edge rusher Myles Murphy off the board with the 28th overall pick.

Murphy broke into the Clemson lineup as a freshman with four sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He added 13.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss over his final two seasons with the Tigers.

The Bengals will be hoping that he continues to provided pass rush at the professional level because making playoff runs in the AFC is going to take beating several teams with good quarterbacks in the coming years.

Cincinnati is set to pick at No. 62 and No 90 on the second day of the draft.