Allen didn't want new deal to 'kill' salary cap
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
Metcalf move is 'dramatic shift' for Steelers

Cardinals hosted free agent visit with Asante Samuel Jr.

  
Published March 14, 2025 05:12 AM

Free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. took a trip to Arizona on Thursday.

The Cardinals hosted Samuel on a visit, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Samuel has spent his entire career with the Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. When healthy he has been a starter, but last year he played in only four games because of a shoulder injury. That shoulder may be why the interest in him hasn’t been as strong as expected since free agency started this week.

Samuel is the No. 32 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents, and the fourth-best player who is still available as of Friday morning.