Cardinals hosted free agent visit with Asante Samuel Jr.

Free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. took a trip to Arizona on Thursday.

The Cardinals hosted Samuel on a visit, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Samuel has spent his entire career with the Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. When healthy he has been a starter, but last year he played in only four games because of a shoulder injury. That shoulder may be why the interest in him hasn’t been as strong as expected since free agency started this week.

Samuel is the No. 32 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents, and the fourth-best player who is still available as of Friday morning.