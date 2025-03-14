Daniel Jones: Competition brings out the best in everybody

Daniel Jones is officially a member of the Colts and that means the battle for the starting quarterback job in Indianapolis is on.

The Colts signed Jones to a one-year deal after saying that there will be an open competition at quarterback this offseason. Anthony Richardson will be the other contestant in that competition and the Colts are hoping that one of the disappointing first-round picks will be able to blossom in 2025.

During a press conference on Thursday, Jones said that he believes the situation provides a chance for both quarterbacks to put their best foot forward.

“It’s an opportunity to come in and compete,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “I’m looking forward to that. I have a lot of respect for Anthony, watching him — I think he’s certainly talented young player. And I think the competition aspect brings out the best in everybody. I think we’re both interested in helping this team win games and whatever we can do to help that happen.”

General Manager Chris Ballard has brought in a number of different quarterbacks over his time in Indy and none of them have solidified the position. Should that remain the case this year, there will likely be calls for someone else to try their hand at solving that puzzle for the Colts.