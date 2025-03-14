 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonslawrence_250314.jpg
Parsons’ riff with Lawrence shows dynamics matter
nbc_pft_lawrence_250314.jpg
Lawrence ‘knew for sure’ Cowboys couldn’t win SB
nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonslawrence_250314.jpg
Parsons’ riff with Lawrence shows dynamics matter
nbc_pft_lawrence_250314.jpg
Lawrence ‘knew for sure’ Cowboys couldn’t win SB
nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Jones: Competition brings out the best in everybody

  
Published March 14, 2025 07:59 AM

Daniel Jones is officially a member of the Colts and that means the battle for the starting quarterback job in Indianapolis is on.

The Colts signed Jones to a one-year deal after saying that there will be an open competition at quarterback this offseason. Anthony Richardson will be the other contestant in that competition and the Colts are hoping that one of the disappointing first-round picks will be able to blossom in 2025.

During a press conference on Thursday, Jones said that he believes the situation provides a chance for both quarterbacks to put their best foot forward.

“It’s an opportunity to come in and compete,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “I’m looking forward to that. I have a lot of respect for Anthony, watching him — I think he’s certainly talented young player. And I think the competition aspect brings out the best in everybody. I think we’re both interested in helping this team win games and whatever we can do to help that happen.”

General Manager Chris Ballard has brought in a number of different quarterbacks over his time in Indy and none of them have solidified the position. Should that remain the case this year, there will likely be calls for someone else to try their hand at solving that puzzle for the Colts.