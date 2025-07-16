Bengals to induct Dave Lapham, Lemar Parrish into Ring of Honor

The Bengals will induct two of their former players into their Ring of Honor this year.

Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish will be given the honor midway through the season.

Lapham, an offensive lineman, played his entire career with the Bengals from 1974-1983. He appeared in 140 games with 105 starts before becoming a radio analyst with the team. He is entering his 50th season with the franchise and 40th as a broadcaster.

Parrish played eight years with the Bengals from 1970-1977, before continuing his career with Washington and Buffalo. A defensive back, he recorded 25 interceptions with four returned for touchdowns, plus another 10 fumble recoveries with three returned for TDs in his time with Cincinnati. Parrish finished his career as an eight-time Pro Bowler, with six of his selections coming with the Bengals.

Lapham and Parrish will be inducted to the Ring of Honor during halftime of the Bengals’ Week 8 matchup against the Jets.