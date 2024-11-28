Bengals waive OL Andrew Stueber

The Bengals waived offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, the team announced Thursday.

Stueber, a first-year player, signed to Cincinnati’s active roster from Atlanta’s practice squad on Oct. 8. He played four games for the Bengals.

Stueber saw action on one offensive snap and 22 on special teams in his first career action.

The Patriots drafted him in the seventh round in 2022, and he missed his rookie season with an injury. Stueber spent the 2023 season on the practice squad.

The Patriots waived Stueber in June but released him during final cuts before signing him to the practice squad.