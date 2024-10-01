 Skip navigation
Bengals waive P Brad Robbins

  
Published October 1, 2024 11:28 AM

The Bengals announced a roster move involving punter Brad Robbins for the second day in a row.

Robbins was activated off of injured reserve on Monday and he has been placed on waivers Tuesday. Robbins could return to the team’s practice squad if he goes unclaimed.

The Bengals went with undrafted rookie Ryan Rehkow as their punter with Robbins out of action and he’s won the job moving forward thanks to a league-high 58.4-yard average on his nine punts with a net average of 49.7 yards.

Robbins was a sixth-round pick in 2023 and he averaged 44.3 yards per kick during his rookie season.