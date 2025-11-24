 Skip navigation
Bengals waive QB Sean Clifford

  
Published November 24, 2025 03:44 PM

The Bengals waived backup quarterback Sean Clifford, the team announced Monday.

With Joe Burrow returning from injured reserve, the Bengals will still have three quarterbacks, with Joe Flacco and Jake Browning also on the roster.

Clifford, a second-year player, signed to the active roster off the practice squad on Oct. 31 after Burrow’s injury. He was inactive for the past three games as the designated emergency third quarterback.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2023. Clifford spent his rookie season on the Packers’ active roster and appeared in two games, completing one pass for 37 yards.

Clifford then spent the entire 2024 season on Green Bay’s practice squad before the Packers waived him out of the preseason this summer.