Bengals will issue refunds to ticket holders for canceled game vs. Bills

  
Published January 6, 2023 09:37 AM
nbc_pft_billsbengalscancelledv2_230106
January 6, 2023 09:03 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the latest news regarding the cancellation of the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans game from Week 17, and discuss how the cancellation will impact the AFC playoff picture.

The Bengals have announced that people who bought tickets to Monday night’s game, which was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, will receive refunds.

For people who bought single-game tickets to the game, they will be refunded the purchase price via their payment method and no actions will be required.

For Bengals season ticket holders, their tickets and parking costs will be automatically credited to their accounts and they can use the credit toward tickets to a home playoff game if the Bengals play one, 2023 season tickets, or get a cash refund.

For ticket holders who re-sold their tickets to Monday night’s game through Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster will refund the buyers of the re-sold tickets.

People who bought resale tickets through outlets other than Ticketmaster will need to contact customer service for those outlets.