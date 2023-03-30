Bengals would like stadium lease “settled for a while” with Hamilton County

The name of the Bengals’ home field changed to Paycor Stadium last year after the team struck a 16-year naming rights agreement and now the team is looking to make sure that they remain in the building for that term.

The team’s current lease with Hamilton County is up in 2026 and Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said this week that the team is hoping to meet with the county about an extension to that agreement.

“We’re actually going in and doing some improvements a little bit this year ourselves, and hopefully that sends a message that we’re willing to invest,” Blackburn said, via the team’s website. “We hope we can take a look at the whole lease situation with the county and get something that would make the lease situation settled for a while and work well for the county and us. What we’re trying to do is a good thing for the area and have this situation settled for a while. So we’re going into it hoping we can do it in a way that keeps on a positive note.”

The Bills and Titans are building new stadiums, but Blackburn said “our stadium has been a great asset to the area and we think if we can keep it up to a certain level it can serve us well for a while longer.” Assuming the county feels the same, a new lease deal should fall into place.