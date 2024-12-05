 Skip navigation
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase has a limited practice

  
Published December 5, 2024 05:04 PM

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (ankle) had a limited practice Thursday, the team’s first practice of the week.

Chase played 97 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday when he made six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers.

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (illness) and linebacker Logan Wilson (knee) did not practice.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin), wide receiver Tee Higgins (rest) and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (ankle) were limited.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) were among the players who were full participants.

The Bengals play the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.