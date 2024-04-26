Best players available in Round 2 include Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft is over, but there are still plenty of good players available heading into Round 2.

Among those who were expected to be drafted in Round 2 are a very impressive list of cornerbacks, as well as a strong crop of wide receivers. Here’s our ranking of the Top 20 best players available on the second day of the draft:

1. Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean.

2. Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

3. Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.

4. Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton.

5. Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

6. Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

7. Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

8. Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson.

9. West Virginia center Zach Frazier.

10. Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

11. Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.

12. Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Michigan.

13. North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson.

14. Michigan linebacker Junior Colson.

15. Western Michigan pass rusher Marshawn Kneeland.

16. Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

17. Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa.

18. LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith.

19. Georgia safety Javon Bullard.

20. North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray.

The Buffalo Bills, with pick No. 33, are on the clock.