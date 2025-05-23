 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
nbc_pft_superbowlodds_250523.jpg
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Bettors banking on Patriots having a winning record

  
Published May 23, 2025 10:24 AM

The Patriots have finished 4-13 two years in a row, but plenty of bettors think New England’s fortunes will change this year.

The most popular bet since the 2025 NFL schedule came out is for the Patriots to win over 8.5 games, according to David Purdum of ESPN.

Although their over-under win total was set at 8.5, the Patriots are currently favored in 11 of their 17 games. If they were actually to win 11 games, it would be their best record since 2019, when they went 12-4 in Tom Brady’s last season in New England.

With optimism around new head coach Mike Vrabel, significant additions in free agency and quarterback Drake Maye taking a step forward in Week Two, there are plenty of reasons to think the Patriots can be winners this year. Bettors seem to think so.