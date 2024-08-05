 Skip navigation
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Big hit from Andrew Thomas sends Terrion Arnold to locker room

  
Published August 5, 2024 12:05 PM

It’s joint practice season for NFL teams in training camp, where players finally get to hit someone other than teammates.

On Monday, Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas got the most out of that, slamming into Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold in a combined practice. Thomas was running toward Arnold to throw a block from a running play.

Here’s the video, from Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Arnold stay up after the hit. As Vacchiano notes, however, he later headed for the locker room.

Speaking of heads, Arnold was wearing a Guardian Cap at the time. Thomas was not. We thought they were mandatory for linemen all training-camp practices.

In past years, a player like Arnold could have faced that onslaught from Thomas by going low at him. That’s now prohibited, by rule.

Arnold still might have been wise to hit the deck when he saw Thomas coming for him on Monday.