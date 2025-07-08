 Skip navigation
Big Shield print edition is available for pre-order, too

  
Published July 8, 2025 10:26 AM

The ebook was easy. Setting up the print edition for pre-order took a little extra work.

Thanks for our friends at Amazon, it’s up and running. You can pre-order the paperback version of Big Shield now, for only $14.99.

The ebook can still be pre-ordered for the criminally low price of 99 cents.

Big Shield arrives on August 19. It’s a fictional tale of the mob and gambling and professional football. Not the NFL. Just professional football.

At first, I thought the NFL would hate it. Mainly because the powers-that-be at 345 Park Avenue seem to be predisposed to hate pretty much everything I do. If, however, players (and others employed by NFL teams) read Big Shield, they’re far more likely to become determined to avoid the lure of easy money they could get by selling information or doing other things to ingratiate themselves to gamblers.

Which should make the NFL love it.

Even though it’s not about the NFL.

Who am I kidding? They’ll still hate it. Which should maybe make you more inclined to check it out.