Bijan Robinson back to full practice, set to play Sunday

  
Published October 11, 2024 02:14 PM

Running back Bijan Robinson is on track to be in the Falcons lineup against the Panthers on Sunday.

There was some question about Robinson’s status after he was added to the injury report with a hamstring issue on Thursday. Robinson was limited in that practice, but he was back to full participation Friday and he has no injury designation for the weekend.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) also returned to full work after two limited practices and he’s good to go for Sunday.

Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) will miss his second straight game after being ruled out on Friday. Nate Landman could be part of the plan to fill in for him as he’s been listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve. Landman has missed four games with calf and quad injuries.