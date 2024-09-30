 Skip navigation
Bijan Robinson has a hamstring injury and is estimated as limited Monday

  
Published September 30, 2024 04:24 PM

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson popped up on the practice report Thursday as a limited participant with a shoulder injury. He practiced fully Friday and did not have a status for Sunday’s game.

Robinson played 36 of 56 snaps against the Saints and had seven carries for 28 yards and four catches for 46 yards.

Since the Falcons play on Thursday night, they were required to do an estimated practice report Monday even though they didn’t practice. They list Robinson as limited with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (ankle) and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) also were limited. McGary did not play Sunday.

inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) did not practice Monday, and coach Raheem Morris said Andersen is “hurting pretty good.”

With the quick turnaround, it seems unlikely Andersen plays against the Buccaneers.