Bijan Robinson not on Falcons’ injury report

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson played only 11 snaps in Sunday’s game, with one touch, leaving a question postgame as to why. The NFL now is following up with the Falcons over their lack of disclosure of Robinson’s headache and “weird” feeling that caused him to miss most of the win over the Bucs.

Robinson did not appear on Wednesday’s injury report, so he apparently is feeling better three days later.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith blew off concerns about the Falcons’ concealment of Robinson’s illness, saying “drama sells.”

Robinson has 107 touches for 593 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebacker Tae Davis (concussion), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest) and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) sat out Wednesday’s practice.