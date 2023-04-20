 Skip navigation
Bijan Robinson says his only official visits were to Philadelphia, Tampa

  
Published April 20, 2023 11:57 AM
Texas running back draft prospect Bijan Robinson doesn't know where he's going to play in the NFL, but The Dan Patrick Show believes he could land with the likes of the Bills, Eagles, Cowboys, Chargers, or Falcons.

University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson is the most intriguing top prospect. He’s one of the best players in the 2023 draft, but because of the position he plays, he could go later than he should.

“I understand what people are thinking and what people say ,” Robinson said Thursday on The Dan Patrick Show. “I believe that any team that gets me, it’s such a blessing, and I know that God’s going to put me in the right position no matter where I’m at.

“I can’t change what people are thinking. A team has where I’m going to be at, and a team knows where I’m going to be at, and if that’s in the top 10 [so be it]. If that’s not, then it’s going to be a blessing in a way. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment. People are going to have opinions. We all don’t know, so we’re all just going to see in a week.”

Robinson said he made top-30, pre-draft visits to only two teams -- the Eagles and the Buccaneers.

“But I’ve been talking to like a lot of teams on Zoom and stuff and on calls, but yeah, those are the two places I’ve been,” he said.

Robinson, 21, said no team has told him that he won’t get past them in next Thursday’s first round.

“I don’t know,” Robinson said of where he might end up. “I’m really interested to see where I’m going to go next week. I don’t have a say or a pick, but I’m just happy to be wherever, whoever picks me up.”

Robinson, 21, had 599 touches in three seasons for 4,215 yards and 41 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022.