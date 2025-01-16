 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick adds two more coaches, including Mike Priefer

  
Published January 15, 2025 08:48 PM

Well, maybe some frayed nerves in North Carolina will settle. A little bit.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick has hired two more staff members, including former NFL special-teams coordinator Mike Priefer. He has not previously worked for Belichick; he was hired by the Browns in 2019 by North Carolina offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.

Priefer did not coach in 2023 or 2024.

The hire comes at a time when many expected former Belichick special-teams coordinator Joe Judge to join him at the college level.

Belichick also has hired offensive line coach Will Friend. He also has no prior ties to Belichick.

The Tar Heels are up to eight members of the coaching staff, other than Belichick. And the UNC staff does not yet include Judge or Matt Patricia, another long-time Belichick lieutenant.