Bill Belichick adds yet another media gig to ever-growing portfolio

In past years, it was difficult to get Bill Belichick to say much. This year, it might be even harder to get him to shut the hell up.

The future Hall of Famer has added another media gig to his ever-growing portfolio. Via ESPN, The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick will debut September 6 on ESPN+.

Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick will do the show 11 times this year, focusing on the Monday night games that will be accompanied by the ManningCast. Belichick is also slated to appear on each of the 11 ManningCast shows in 2024.

The new show, 30 minutes in duration, will focus on the two teams playing in the next Monday Night Football game.

Belichick also will join Pat McAfee every Monday. Belichick will appear on Inside The NFL. He’ll host a show with Underdog Fantasy. And he’ll co-host the Let’s Go! podcast, which previously was co-hosted by Tom Brady.

If Belichick gets his way, it’ll be a one-year foray into media. He wants to coach again. To make that happen, it will help to have a fan base clamor for his services. He seems to believe — and he’s probably right — that the more fans hear from him, the more impressed they’ll be about what he can bring to the table.