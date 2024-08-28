 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Bill Belichick adds yet another media gig to ever-growing portfolio

  
Published August 28, 2024 04:39 PM

In past years, it was difficult to get Bill Belichick to say much. This year, it might be even harder to get him to shut the hell up.

The future Hall of Famer has added another media gig to his ever-growing portfolio. Via ESPN, The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick will debut September 6 on ESPN+.

Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick will do the show 11 times this year, focusing on the Monday night games that will be accompanied by the ManningCast. Belichick is also slated to appear on each of the 11 ManningCast shows in 2024.

The new show, 30 minutes in duration, will focus on the two teams playing in the next Monday Night Football game.

Belichick also will join Pat McAfee every Monday. Belichick will appear on Inside The NFL. He’ll host a show with Underdog Fantasy. And he’ll co-host the Let’s Go! podcast, which previously was co-hosted by Tom Brady.

If Belichick gets his way, it’ll be a one-year foray into media. He wants to coach again. To make that happen, it will help to have a fan base clamor for his services. He seems to believe — and he’s probably right — that the more fans hear from him, the more impressed they’ll be about what he can bring to the table.