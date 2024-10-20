Bill Belichick chimes in on Doug Pederson’s comments about changing the culture in Jacksonville

The most noteworthy aspects of the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast related to Bill Belichick’s comments about Jets owner Woody Johnson. Belichick also had a candid observation about Jaguars coach Doug Pederson.

Belichick was asked by Jim Gray about Pederson’s admission that the team needs a culture change.

“Yeah, I’m not really sure what he meant by that,” Belichick said. “Maybe that’s a change in preparation or practice or — I’m not really sure, but I’d like to know kind of what he has in mind there. It’s not his first year, and this is kind of what they’ve established, so I’m not really sure what that means, but clearly things aren’t going very well in Jacksonville with the Jaguars and they need to do something to be competitive here and get back in this division.”

The comments have extra significance because they came from the coach whom Pederson beat in Super Bowl LII, when the Eagles took down the Patriots.

Then there’s the fact that Belichick clearly wants to coach again next year, and that the Jaguars job (at this rate) will be open. Possibly as soon as Monday, if the Jaguars lose to a bad Patriots team that has been hampered by the post-Brady personnel decisions made by Bill Belichick.

While Belichick, in theory, could be hired as interim coach, the bigger question is whether he’ll be a candidate to take over the team in 2025. And whether he’d simply be the coach or whether he’d get the keys to the clown car.