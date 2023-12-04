Bill Belichick declines to answer whether he wants to keep coaching the Patriots

Amid increasing talk that Bill Belichick is in his final season as the head coach of the New England Patriots, Belichick himself says he’s looking no further than this week’s game.

Belichick was asked after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, “Do you want to stay here and keep coaching the Patriots?”

“I’m looking forward to this week and playing the Steelers,” Belichick answered.

This 2-10 Patriots team is the worst team Belichick has ever coached, even going back to his unsuccessful stint in Cleveland as head coach of the Browns. Realistically, it’s hard to believe Patriots owner Robert Kraft would be willing to bring Belichick back for another year even if Belichick wants to come back.

But Belichick isn’t saying whether he wants to come back. At age 71, Belichick may be nearing the end, but his focus is on to Pittsburgh.