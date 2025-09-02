 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick era starts with a bang

  
Published September 1, 2025 08:19 PM

Bill Belichick’s tenure as a college coach couldn’t have started any better.

With North Carolina receiving the opening kickoff, the Tar Heels went right down the field for a touchdown.

Seven plays, 83 yards. In little over four minutes.

Running back Caleb Hood scored on the ground, from eight yards. Quarterback Gio Lopez was two for two for 58 yards.

The touchdown delight some of the luminaries in attendance — former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams, former UNC basketball star Michael Jordan, former UNC defensive standout Lawrence Taylor, and former Belichick pupil Randy Moss.