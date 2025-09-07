Bill Belichick gets his first college win

Five days after giving up 48 points for the first time in his coaching career, Bill Belichick has gotten his first college win, over the Charlotte 49ers.

North Carolina beat Charlotte on Sunday night, 20-3.

The Tar Heels scored quickly, the same as they did against TCU. This time, the 7-0 lead didn’t morph into an avalanche for the opposing team.

Charlotte didn’t go away easily. After UNC built a 10-0 lead, the home team cut the margin to seven. Another promising drive ended in a missed field goal. When UNC scored late in the first half to make the score 17-3, it felt like it was over.

North Carolina has two more winnable games before starting the ACC portion of the schedule, against Richmond and UCF.

Before Monday night, the Tar Heels were 21.5-point favorites for Saturday night’s game. The line shifted quickly to 13.5 before settling in at 15.5. Which, given the final score, gave UNC the cover they wouldn’t have had if Monday night’s massacre hadn’t moved the number.