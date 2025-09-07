 Skip navigation
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Bill Belichick gets his first college win

  
Published September 6, 2025 11:06 PM

Five days after giving up 48 points for the first time in his coaching career, Bill Belichick has gotten his first college win, over the Charlotte 49ers.

North Carolina beat Charlotte on Sunday night, 20-3.

The Tar Heels scored quickly, the same as they did against TCU. This time, the 7-0 lead didn’t morph into an avalanche for the opposing team.

Charlotte didn’t go away easily. After UNC built a 10-0 lead, the home team cut the margin to seven. Another promising drive ended in a missed field goal. When UNC scored late in the first half to make the score 17-3, it felt like it was over.

North Carolina has two more winnable games before starting the ACC portion of the schedule, against Richmond and UCF.

Before Monday night, the Tar Heels were 21.5-point favorites for Saturday night’s game. The line shifted quickly to 13.5 before settling in at 15.5. Which, given the final score, gave UNC the cover they wouldn’t have had if Monday night’s massacre hadn’t moved the number.