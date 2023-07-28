 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick: Gillette Stadium's giant new video board changes wind patterns, affects kickers

  
Published July 28, 2023 09:58 AM

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says the giant new video board installed at Gillette Stadium this offseason could affect the game on the field.

The video board is 370 feet wide and 60 feet high and stretches across the north end zone, which had previously been open. Belichick said today that he wants his kickers to get plenty of practice inside the stadium to get a feel for how much the new board will change wind patterns.

“We saw a lot of that in the spring, so we can’t control that, whatever it is, it is. It’s a learning experience for these guys. We’ll kick in the stadium when we can. Obviously those conditions have changed a little bit, so we’ll see how that goes. It’s a work in progress,” Belichick said.

Belichick said it’s clear that kicking in the stadium is different now.

“We were in there this spring a little bit,” Belichick said. “Yeah, there’s some changes. Yeah.”

The Patriots’ new video board is the largest at any outdoor stadium in America.