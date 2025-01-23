 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick has finally signed his UNC contract — with the buyout unchanged

  
Published January 23, 2025 12:16 PM

Folks in Chapel Hill who have been nervous about Bill Belichick bolting for the NFL before he even coaches a single game have one less reason to be anxious.

Belichick has finally taken the one overt act that makes his employment official — he has signed his contract.

But the buyout remains. He can walk away before June 1 for $10 million. After June 1, it drops to $1 million.

If he really wanted to make a clear commitment, that could have been easily revised. How about no buyout until after the 2025 season? How about $10 million thereafter?

Actions always speak louder than words. Signing the contract sends a message. But the content of the message is that he can still jump to the NFL, as long as someone writes a $10 million check to the Tar Heels.

None of it means he will. But the door remains ajar. The fact that no NFL team has shown interest in him is the biggest impediment.

The dynamics changed on Wednesday, when the Jaguars fired G.M. Trent Baalke. There’s one spot where Belichick could be given the keys to the entire operation.

It can still happen, in theory. As long as the man with a $360 million yacht would pay 1/36th that amount to get him, if he wants him.