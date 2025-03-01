Bill Belichick’s Hard Knocks turn raises eyebrows in league circles

During his twenty-plus years with the Patriots, Bill Belichick never would have agreed to allow his team to serve as the focal point of Hard Knocks. Now that NFL Films couldn’t find a taker for the offseason version of the series, Belichick has volunteered to open his football operations to the prying eyes and ears of the world.

Those who know Belichick aren’t surprised. It’s just another example of how he’s conducting himself in a way he never would have while he was coaching in New England. And it seems to be another effort by Belichick to create the kind of buzz that will get him back in the NFL.

As we hear it, Belichick aggressively pursued the Hard Knocks assignment for his new college program at North Carolina. If Belichick is able to ensure that no strategic objectives are compromised, it becomes a valuable infomercial for both Belichick and the Tar Heels.

Per multiple sources, the surprise move flows from the close-knit relationship between Belichick and NFL Films V.P./executive producer Ken Rodgers. Belichick trusts Rodgers, who has amassed plenty of power and influence over the years. And Belichick, it’s believed, will have final say over anything and everything that Rodgers puts in the final cut of each episode.

The latest move could test Rodgers’s juice. We’re told that some owners aren’t thrilled with the decision to feature Belichick on an NFL-owned platform. Beyond the specific bridges Belichick has obliterated and the more general attacks on pro football as spearheaded by his consigliere, Mike Lombardi, Belichick is inching toward persona non grata territory as far as some NFL owners are concerned.

The overriding question is whether anything that emerges from Belichick’s appearance on offseason Hard Knocks will help him get what he covets — another NFL job. Remember, his buyout drops to $1 million on March 1. No matter what he says, that buyout puts him fully and firmly in play for 2026.

Even if he continues to be shut out for NFL vacancies, Belichick’s Plan B will benefit from the elevated profile that comes from Hard Knocks. And it’s fair for every single NFL owner to raise a simple question.

What’s in it for us?