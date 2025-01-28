 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Bill Musgrave will be the Browns’ QB coach

  
Published January 28, 2025 08:50 AM

The Browns stayed inside the organization to find their new offensive coordinator and they will do the same to fill their quarterback coach opening.

According to multiple reports, the team will be moving Bill Musgrave into the spot left open after Ashton Grant left for the same job with the Patriots. Musgrave was a senior offensive assistant in Cleveland for the last two years.

Musgrave has extensive experience as both an offensive coordinator and a quarterbacks coach. He filled both roles at Cal before joining the Browns and has worked with eight other NFL teams since ending his time as a quarterback in the league.

Tommy Rees was promoted from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator and the Browns have yet to find a new coach to fill his former spot.