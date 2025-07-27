Bills activate TE Dawson Knox, WR Laviska Shenault

The Bills activated tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Laviska Shenault back to the roster after they passed a physical. Both began training camp on the non-football injury list and missed the first four practices.

Knox was out with a hamstring injury, and Shenault had a lower leg strain.

Offensive linemen Spencer Brown (back) and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (calf) have yet to practice. Linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Curtis Samuel missed Sunday’s practice with hamstring injuries. Wide receiver Elijah Moore did not practice on Sunday due to general leg soreness, and cornerback Taron Johnson had a veteran rest day on Sunday.

Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers was carted off Sunday with a right ankle injury.

Shavers, 25, appeared in three games with the Bills last season.