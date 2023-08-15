Bills activate Tyler Matakevich

Linebacker Tyler Matakevich is ready to get on the practice field.

The Bills activated Matakevich on Tuesday. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp.

Matakevich joined the Bills in 2020 and signed a new, two-year contract with the team this offseason. He has missed one game since coming to Buffalo and has been a key member of their special teams units throughout his three seasons with the team.

Matakevich has 48 tackles, an interception, and three passes defensed.

Edge rusher Von Miller is the only Bills player still on the PUP list.