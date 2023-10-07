Bills activate Von Miller, place Tre’Davious White on IR

Von Miller is officially back.

The Bills announced they’ve activated the edge rusher to the 53-man roster, clearing the way for him to play agaisnt the Jaguars in London on Sunday.

Miller had told reporters on Friday that it was highly likely that he would play in Sunday’s game.

Miller tore his ACL last year during Buffalo’s Thanksgiving matchup with Detroit.

As a corresponding roster move, the Bills placed cornerback Tre’Davious White on injured reserve. He tore his Achilles during last week’s victory over Miami.