Bills agree to terms with P Brad Robbins

Punter Brad Robbins is back in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Robbins has agreed to terms with the Bills. The 2023 sixth-round pick has been out of the NFL since being released by the Bengals last October.

Robbins averaged 44.3 yards per punt during his rookie season with Cincinnati, but he injured his quad heading into the 2024 season and went on injured reserve. That opened the door to undrafted rookie Ryan Rehkow and he thrived for the Bengals last year.

The Bills also signed Jake Camarada as a free agent this offseason, so it appears they’ll be holding a competition for the job once they begin their offseason program.