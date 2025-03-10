 Skip navigation
Bills agree to three-year deal with free agent receiver Josh Palmer

  
Published March 10, 2025 03:14 PM

Josh Allen is getting a new weapon in Buffalo.

The Bills have agreed to terms with former Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer on a three-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Palmer was a 2021 third-round pick of the Chargers and has played his entire four-year career with the Chargers. Now he’ll move across the country and go from Justin Herbert to Josh Allen.

Last year Palmer played in 15 games for the Chargers and caught 39 passes for 584 yards and one touchdown.