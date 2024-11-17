 Skip navigation
Bills cash in on Patrick Mahomes’ 10th INT of season

  
Published November 17, 2024 04:42 PM

As the quarterback of the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is a favorite for the MVP. But there is no denying he is not having his best season.

On the Chiefs’ second play Sunday, the Chiefs quarterback was picked by Bills safety Taylor Rapp. It was intended for Noah Gray, and Rapp returned it 5 yards to the 50, though the Bills were penalized for A.J. Epenesa’s unnecessary roughness penalty post-possession.

It didn’t matter as the Bills went 65 yards in eight plays.

They converted a third-and-6 with a 30-yard throw from Josh Allen to Amari Cooper and a third-and-8 with a 15-yard pass from Allen to Curtis Samuel.

James Cook scored on a 3-yard run.

Tyler Bass’ kicking woes continue as he missed the extra point, leaving the Bills on top 6-0.

Allen was 5-of-6 for 59 yards on the drive.

Mahomes now has thrown 10 interceptions after having a career-worst 14 last season. His yards per game are the worst of his career and yards per attempt are second-worst.

But Mahomes is Mahomes, so he gives the Chiefs a chance every week.