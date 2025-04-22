Matthew Stafford would try to teach young QB “as much as I possibly can”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is back with the Rams for 2025, though the 37-year-old quarterback is now taking things year-to-year with the team.

That means it’s in the realm of possibility that Los Angeles could take a quarterback in this week’s draft, setting up a succession plan.

How would Stafford feel about that?

“I’m not going to play the hypothetical game with you,” Stafford said during a Monday videoconference at the start of Los Angeles’ offseason program. “To me, I’m worried about doing everything I can to be the best version of myself and this team. Whoever we draft, I hope they come in and help our team win. You look at it last year, our first two picks were guys on defense that made huge impacts on our team. So, for me, I’m just trying to load this team up with as many good players as we possibly can.

“If a quarterback comes along and they feel the need to take him, we’ll welcome him with open arms and try to teach him as much as I possibly can.”

The Rams currently have veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett behind Stafford on their roster. But at this point, neither Garoppolo nor Bennett appears to be a long-term solution at the position.