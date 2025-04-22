 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

D.C. mayor touts stadium deal for Commanders at RFK site

  
Published April 22, 2025 09:25 AM

D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser is hoping to get a deal done to bring the Commanders back to the site of RFK Stadium. She’ll need to get the D.C. Council to approve the arrangement. And she’ll need to hope that efforts to force the measure onto a ballot will be unsuccessful.

In her first public comments regarding the situation, Bowser made the case for bringing Washington’s football team back to Washington, D.C.

“I think that D.C. residents . . . are very excited about world-class sports,” Bowser said at a media event on Monday, via NBCWashington.com. “They were excited about the Washington Nationals, the Washington Wizards, the Washington Capitals, the Washington Mystics, DC United. They know we’re the sports capital and they know what that means for our economy. But more than that, I look forward in a couple of days [to] presenting our ideas about how we address a shifting economy.”

That seems to be the primary argument for the stadium — the economy is changing, because government is changing.

“[O]ur economy is shifting because of federal government decisions about people, headquarters and the like,” Bowser said. “And so Deputy Mayor Albert and I, and our entire team, is very focused on how we prepare D.C. for a different economy. And a big, big bright spot in our economy is entertainment and sports. So we’re gonna be presenting to the council a very robust plan about how we change our economy to get ready for the future.”

Meanwhile, the organizers of the Homes Not Stadiums movement are attempting to put the issue on the table for a June 2025 election. To turn the opposition to public funding for the venue into a ballot initiative, the group needs roughly 23,000 signatures, per NBC Washington.

Regardless of the local effort to derail the deal, the agreement as reported last week looks like a good one for D.C., relative to comparable NFL stadium deals. D.C. could be paying as little as $500 million for a $3 billion facility. At a time when the standard seems to be a 50-50 public-private split (with the team/league responsible for overages), 1/6th is, to use a technical term, not too shabby.