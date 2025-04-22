Davante Adams: “True optimism” about Rams, not just hoping like last few seasons

Davante Adams has changed teams for the third time in the last four years, which is a pretty good sign that things have not been going as hoped for the All-Pro wideout.

Adams was traded to the Raiders in 2022 and lost a lot of games while playing for two different head coaches before being traded to the Jets during the 2024 season. That move reunited him with Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets were playing with an interim head coach amid a disastrous season. They released both former Packers at the end of the year and Adams wound up signing with the Rams a short time later.

During an interview with Mike Silver of TheAthletic.com, Adams reflected on the last three seasons by quipping that if it gets dysfunctional with the Rams, “it means that I was the one making those organizations dysfunctional” because the NFC West club has shown no signs of it.

“This is like true optimism versus just hoping,” Adams said. “Obviously, knowing what I know about the management there, the players, the team success they’ve had in recent years and just over time . . . those are usually the type of teams that have stressed success. The most important thing was [joining] a good, winning team.”

Adams said that he feels he’s “playing equal or better ball” than he was during a run of three straight seasons as a first-team All-Pro and that he believes he will team with Puka Nacua to form a duo that’s going to be a lot for opposing defenses to handle. There were similar thoughts about the impact he would have in his last two stops, but Adams won’t find much argument that the overall situation looks better this time around.