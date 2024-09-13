 Skip navigation
Bills convert interception into a Josh Allen touchdown pass

  
Published September 12, 2024 08:33 PM

Tua Tagovailoa hit receiver Grant DuBose in the shoulder pad on a 23-yard pass. The ball bounced off DuBose’s shoulder pad and into the hands of Bills cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, who returned the interception 25 yards to the Miami 37.

The Bills used the short field for the first touchdown of the night.

They needed six plays to get into the end zone, scoring on fourth down. Josh Allen looked right and then threw back left to James Cook, who ran down the sideline for a 17-yard touchdown.

Tyler Bass’ kick put the Bills up 7-0.

Allen, who is wearing a glove on his injured left hand, is 3-of-4 for 34 yards and a touchdown. Dalton Kincaid has two catches for 17 yards.