Micah Parsons will attend minicamp, but what about training camp?

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons will attend the team’s mandatory minicamp next week, but will he be at the start of training camp?

Parsons indicated in a social media post Tuesday night that he will join the team in Oxnard, California, in July only if he has signed a contract extension by then. That was the expectation, with the four-time Pro Bowl still awaiting an extension.

“I haven’t missed a minicamp in 4 years!” Parsons said. “Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook! I’m preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp! But it’s in the owner’s hands. I’m ready to win a Super Bowl!”

He did not indicate whether he would participate in the minicamp, and it seems unlikely he does any on-field work.

Parsons has participated in some of the voluntary offseason program but not the organized team activities. He returned from Spain on Tuesday and showed up at the team facility after practice for team photo day.

Parsons, 25, became eligible for an extension after the 2023 season, and he now is in the final year of his contract scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option. He wants a new deal and is expected eventually to get one that will top Ja’Marr Chase’s annual average of $40.25 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.