Bills convert Lamar Jackson’s second turnover into a touchdown, 14-7 lead

  
Published January 19, 2025 07:33 PM

Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions and lost five fumbles in the regular season. He has thrown an interception and lost a fumble in the first half Sunday.

The Bills didn’t do anything with the first takeaway after Dion Dawkins was called for a phantom hold, but the second one Buffalo converted into a touchdown and its first lead.

Jackson dropped the ball while being pressured by Damar Hamlin, who was credited with a sack and a forced fumble. Von Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50, picked up the loose ball and ran 39 yards to the Baltimore 24.

Four plays later, the Bills led 14-7 on Josh Allen’s 1-yard keeper.

Ty Johnson had a run for 3 yards; Allen threw a 13-yard pass to Khalil Shakir; and James Cook ran for 7 yards to the 1 to set up Allen’s touchdown run.

Taylor Rapp had the interception of Jackson.

The Ravens have not lost the turnover battle in any game this season.