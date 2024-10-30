Bills could clinch AFC East as soon as Week 11

The Bills are poised to dominate the AFC East in a way that few teams ever have dominated their division.

With a three-game lead over the Dolphins and 3.5-game leads over the Jets and Patriots, the Bills can clinch the AFC East as soon as Week 11, if they go 3-0 over their next three games and the other three teams all go 0-3. (The Jets, Patriots and Bills don’t play each other at all in the next three weeks, so it’s possible for all of them to lose all their games.)

Via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, no team in NFL history has clinched its division earlier than Week 11. Four teams have clinched their divisions in Week 11, and the Bills will hope to become the fifth.

The Bills’ Week 11 opponent is the Chiefs. They’d love to win that game, clinch the division, and then focus down the stretch on earning the AFC No. 1 seed, which they’re going to need a head-to-head win over the Chiefs to accomplish. If anyone is going to dethrone the Chiefs atop the AFC, the Bills seem to have the best chance.