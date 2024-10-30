 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills could clinch AFC East as soon as Week 11

  
Published October 30, 2024 12:57 PM

The Bills are poised to dominate the AFC East in a way that few teams ever have dominated their division.

With a three-game lead over the Dolphins and 3.5-game leads over the Jets and Patriots, the Bills can clinch the AFC East as soon as Week 11, if they go 3-0 over their next three games and the other three teams all go 0-3. (The Jets, Patriots and Bills don’t play each other at all in the next three weeks, so it’s possible for all of them to lose all their games.)

Via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, no team in NFL history has clinched its division earlier than Week 11. Four teams have clinched their divisions in Week 11, and the Bills will hope to become the fifth.

The Bills’ Week 11 opponent is the Chiefs. They’d love to win that game, clinch the division, and then focus down the stretch on earning the AFC No. 1 seed, which they’re going to need a head-to-head win over the Chiefs to accomplish. If anyone is going to dethrone the Chiefs atop the AFC, the Bills seem to have the best chance.