Bills could put Taron Johnson on injured reserve

  
September 10, 2024 03:04 PM

The Bills are going to be without nickel back Taron Johnson for Thursday’s game against the Dolphins and it could be a while before he’s back in the secondary.

Johnson injured his forearm in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals and head coach Sean McDermott ruled him out for this week on Monday. During a Tuesday press conference, McDermott was asked if Johnson is a candidate to go on injured reserve.

“We’re seeing what the options are, so we can make the best decision,” McDermott said.

Johnson only played seven snaps against Arizona before getting hurt. He has started 77 regular season and playoff games for the team over the last six seasons, so his absence would be a significant one on the back end of the Buffalo defense.