Bills cut Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson

  
Published August 27, 2024 02:12 PM

Gable Steveson’s quest to make the Bills’ roster without ever playing football at any level before the NFL has fallen short.

Steveson was an NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist in wrestling in the heavyweight division, and the Bills figured with that kind of athletic profile he was worth trying out as a defensive lineman. But the Bills have cut Steveson today.

It’s still possible that Steveson could make the Bills’ practice squad or that another team could pick him up, but he won’t be on the 53-player roster in Buffalo.

After playing in the first preseason game, Steveson said he was pleased with the opportunity.

“My first football game ever, definitely a great time, definitely cool to see all the Buffalo Bills fans come out,” Steveson said. “The bright lights, the fans, the loud atmosphere and people getting after it. That’s what you want to see.”

Now Steveson will see if he can continue his NFL career on a practice squad.