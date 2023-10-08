Bills’ DB Taron Johnson on turf: “They have to get rid of it”

Current players don’t like playing on turf. They definitely don’t like playing on the turf at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bills defensive back Taron Johnson got his foot stuck in the fake grass on Sunday against the Jaguars. He also banged his knee against the turf while blitzing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, after his ankle got stuck.

At one point, a cart was brought out for Johnson. He refused to climb aboard.

“I told them, ‘I am not getting on that cart,’ ” Johnson said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News.

When he was asked about the play that nearly resulted in a cart ride, Johnson reportedly got quiet before being the opposite of quiet.

“That fucking turf, to be honest with you.” Johnson said. “The turf was terrible here. They have to get rid of it — report that. If we can do grass, we should do grass.”

An unnamed Bills veteran agreed.

“We came all the way over to London to play on fucking cement?” the unnamed player said, via O’Halloran.

All turf fields are worse than a high-quality grass field, in the opinion of current players. The turf field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seems to be even worse than the average turf field.

Last year, questions emerged about seams on that field, prior to a game between the Giants and Packers.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium uses grass for soccer and turf for football. The league will inevitably defend the quality of the turf, regardless of what the men who actually have to work on it have to say.