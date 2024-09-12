Bills elevate DE Kingsley Jonathan for Thursday night’s game

The Bills have added defensive end Kingsley Jonathan to the roster for Thursday night’s game against the Dolphins.

Jonathan is being elevated from the practice squad, so he will revert back to that roster after the contest.

Jonathan appeared in 13 games for the Bills last season and saw most of his playing time on special teams. He had five tackles and two quarterback hits. He also played one game for the Bills in 2022 and made four appearances for the Bears that year.

The Bills ruled Dawuane Smoot out on Wednesday and they have Javon Solomon listed as doubtful, so Jonathan gives them some healthy depth at a thin spot.