Bills elevate Josh Norman for Monday Night Football

The Bills elevated veteran cornerback Josh Norman from the practice squad for Monday Night Football.

Norman has played the past two games, seeing action on five defensive snaps and 10 on special teams. He has made four tackles.

Since this is Norman’s third and final elevation, the Bills will have to sign Norman to the active roster to play him in any games after Monday.

Norman, 35, played only two games last season, seeing 70 defensive snaps with the Panthers.

In 139 games over 12 seasons with four teams, Norman has totaled 501 tackles, 16 interceptions, 88 passes defensed and 20 forced fumbles.