 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills elevate LB Keonta Jenkins, DT Zion Logue from the practice squad

  
Published September 18, 2025 05:07 PM

The Bills elevated linebacker Keonta Jenkins and defensive tackle Zion Logue from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins. They were the same players who earned elevations on Sunday.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) are ruled out already after not practicing this week. Linebacker Shaq Thompson is questionable with hamstring and hand injuries.

Jenkins, an undrafted rookie, made his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jets and made two tackles in 14 special teams snaps. He did not play on defense.

Logue, a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in 2024, made his 2025 debut with 16 defensive snaps and one on special teams on Sunday. He totaled a tackle, a half a sack and a pass defensed against the Jets.

Logue appeared in two games for the Bills last season, making two tackles.