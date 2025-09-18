Bills elevate LB Keonta Jenkins, DT Zion Logue from the practice squad

The Bills elevated linebacker Keonta Jenkins and defensive tackle Zion Logue from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins. They were the same players who earned elevations on Sunday.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) are ruled out already after not practicing this week. Linebacker Shaq Thompson is questionable with hamstring and hand injuries.

Jenkins, an undrafted rookie, made his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jets and made two tackles in 14 special teams snaps. He did not play on defense.

Logue, a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in 2024, made his 2025 debut with 16 defensive snaps and one on special teams on Sunday. He totaled a tackle, a half a sack and a pass defensed against the Jets.

Logue appeared in two games for the Bills last season, making two tackles.