Bills elevate WR Andy Isabella, LB A.J. Klein from practice squad

The Bills elevated receiver Andy Isabella and linebacker A.J. Klein from the practice squad for Monday’s game against the Steelers, the team announced Sunday.

The Bills elevated Isabella for two games this season, and he saw action against the Bucs on Oct. 26 and the Eagles on Nov. 26. Isabella has played two offensive snaps and 21 on special teams this season.

He has one tackle and one punt return for 25 yards this season.

The Bills ruled out receiver Gabe Davis (knee).

Buffalo elevated Klein for two games this season. He played against the Bucs on Oct. 26 and the Broncos on Nov. 13, seeing a total of 19 snaps on special teams.

Klein has no stats this season.

The Bills list linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) as questionable.