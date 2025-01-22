 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Bills fans have donated more than $50,000 to charity Mark Andrews supports

  
Published January 22, 2025 06:25 AM

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is getting support from Buffalo fans this week, after his two costly miscues helped propel the Bills to the AFC Championship Game.

Bills fan Nicholas Howard started a GoFundMe to support Andrews’ favorite charity, Breakthrough T1D, a type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, after Andrews lost a fumble and dropped a two-point conversion pass in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ win over the Ravens.

“As many of you know Ravens TE wasn’t able to catch the the game tying 2 point conversion and upset Ravens fans,” Howard wrote on the GoFundMe. “On top of that the TE has been receiving death threats and nasty comments after his performance last night. We want Bills Mafia to donate to Mark’s charity for Juvenile diabetes.”

As of early Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe has raised $52,238 for Breakthrough T1D.

Andrews, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 9, serves as a youth ambassador for Breakthrough T1D.